3 Battle For PNC Flagbearer Position

Three persons have filed nominations to contest the flagbearer position for the People’s National Convention (PNC).

They are Samson Asaki Awingobit, Reverend Samuel Adjay and David Apasera former MP for Bolgatanga.

A total of 21 others submitted their nominations to occupy various positions in the Party.

Mr Awingobit, after submitting his nomination form to the General Secretary, donated one air-condition to the Party Headquarters.

He said it was in fulfilment of a promise he made to the Party and appealed to the Party’s delegates to vote for him to reposition the PNC to win the December polls.

Reverend Adjay said when made PNC flagbearer, he would “correct all the wrongs” and make the Party attractive to win the impending General Election.

Mr Apasera said his aim was to build the Party and lead it to victory in December.

Acting General Secretary of the Party Jacob Kwame Amoako, said the Party’s General Congress would be held on September 19th.

He said due to the COVID-19, the filing fees for the positions had been reviewed down.

Mr Amoako said the flagbearer position, which was GHC50,000 had been slashed to GHC20,000 and the Chairman’s position down to GHC10,000 from GHC30,000. The General Secretary’s position is now GHC5,000 from GHC30,000 with the National Organizer and other positions going down to GHC2,000 from GHC10,000.

He stated that the deputies for the various positions would pay half the amount.

GNA