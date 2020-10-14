GHS Records 310 Covid-19 Deaths

Two more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) taking the toll to 310 from the previous 308.

Two other people receiving treatment for Covid-19 are in critical condition with another 12 in severe condition, said the GHS in its latest case management update.

The health service also recorded 29 new cases pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,126 as at yesterday.

According to the GHS, 77 out of the total number of new cases were among travelers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

The number of clinical recoveries from Covid-19 has risen to 46,469. The active case count stands at 347.

Regional Cases

The Greater Accra Region has a total of 24,324 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,980 cases and the Western Region with 2,971 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,419 cases, Central Region, 1,928 cases, Bono East Region, 783 cases and the Volta Region, 679 cases.

The Western North Region has 644 cases, Northern Region, 547 cases, Ahafo Region, 527 cases, and the Bono Region, 511 cases.

The Upper East Region, 323 cases, Oti Region, 242 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri