34,416 new seats created in Basic Schools Since 2017- Edu. Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has revealed that the NPP administration has created a total of 34, 416 new seats in basic schools since assuming office in 2017.

The minister disclosed this on Tuesday at the ‘Nation Building Updates on the theme “Investing in Education, investing in the Future” at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra, to highlight government’s educational infrastructural drive.

Dr. Prempeh stated that a total of 719 projects have been initiated across all regions in Ghana since 2017, with 252 of them completed. These are 2-unit classroom blocks for kindergartens, 6-unit classroom blocks for primary, 3-unit classroom blocks for JHS, 9-unit classroom blocks for primary and JHS, and 18-unit classroom blocks for primary and JHS. The totality of these classroom blocks is 34,416 seats.

Other projects he outlined including provision of washroom facilities and rehabilitation works on existing infrastructure nationwide. Added to this, the ministry has supplied furniture to basic schools nationwide: dual desks, teacher’s tables with chairs, common room chairs, library tables and chairs and book shelfs, file drawer cabinets, and hexagonal tables and chairs.