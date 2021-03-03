GHS Records 607 Covid-19 Deaths

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded eight more deaths related to Covid-19 increasing the total number of fatalities to 607 from the previous 599.

The GHS also counted an additional 409 new Covid-19 cases in its latest case management update.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 77,972 with the country’s active case count now at 5,444.

Out of the total number of active cases, 81 patients are in severe condition while 24 others are in critical condition.

A total of 84, 023 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region continues to record the highest number of cases counting a total of 47,468 Covid-19 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 14,600 cases and the Western Region with 5,286 cases.

The Eastern Region has 3,730 cases, Central Region, 2,936 cases, Volta Region, 1,814 cases and the Northern Region has 1,255 cases.

The Upper East Region has 1,175 cases, Bono East Region has 1,172 cases, Bono Region, 1,040 cases, and Western North Region, 797 cases.

The Ahafo Region, 666 cases, Upper West Region has 402 cases, Oti Region, 280 cases, the North East Region 98 cases and the Savannah Region, 72 cases.

Cases recorded from international travellers now stand at 1,232.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri