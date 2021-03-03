The Sports Conference Takes Off Today

Charles Osei Asibey

Legaci 101, a Sports Events and Marketing Consortium that specializes in the creation and management of sports contents and sporting events will organize the first ever sports e-conference, dubbed “The Sports Conference”.

On the theme “Managing and Promoting Sports in Africa under Covid-19”, the e-conference or webinar, scheduled for today on Zoom at 1:00 pm, was expected to outline the winning strategy to play sports, packaging sports brands and sponsorship.

Speakers have been drawn from experts in various areas to take participants through an unforgettable and impactful sports management skill. Participants include athletes, coaches, administrators, federation heads, sports directors and marketing managers across Africa.

The CEO of Legaci 101 Limited, Charles Osei Asibey, said, “Our institution is largely involved in sports development and promotion. The Sports Conference is aimed at finding solutions to how sports can be played, packaged and promoted in Africa in these challenging times.”

The effect of the Coronavirus pandemic is more devastating around the African continent, where almost all sporting activities are currently at a complete standstill with no end in sight.

Legaci 101 Ltd. offers a range of services from sports marketing, event and sponsorship management, marketing strategy, planning and training. We also offer a network of additional resources within the media and marketing industries to bring our clients unique opportunities.

The Sports Conference webinar is a continental event targeting over 300 participants.