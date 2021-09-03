GHS Records Five More Covid-19 Deaths

Five more people have been confirmed dead from Covid-19 as of August 30, 2021.

This is according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), in its latest case management update.

The latest fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,052.

The GHS website also revealed that 449 new cases have been recorded.

Some 112,460 persons have also been clinically discharged. This brings the number of active cases down to 6,940 from the initial 7,151 as of the last update.

Out of the active cases, 147 are in a severe condition while another 60 are in a critical state.

Cumulatively, 120,452 Ghanaians have been infected with Covid-19 since the first two cases were recorded in March 2020.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri