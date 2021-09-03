MOH Receives Additional Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Ama Amoah handing over the vaccine documents to Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday took delivery of an additional consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccine totalling 244,800 doses was made available through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) mechanism established by the African Union (AU) and supported by the World Bank.

Senior Specialist of Communications & Events at Afreximbank, Ama Amoah, handed over the vaccine to the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari, at the Kotoka International Airport.

Mr Oku Afari expressed gratitude to AU for facilitating the procurement of the vaccine and said the government is doing everything possible to secure more vaccines to help the country reach herd immunity.

On August 8, the country received 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which was administered to the public in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

The country recently also received 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK government and is currently vaccinating citizens due to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to take delivery of some 1,229,620 Moderna vaccines on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Information, an additional 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines are also expected in Ghana by the end of this month.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri