Stars Start Qatar 22 Campaign… As They Host Ethiopia Today

Black Stars line-up

Ghana’s Black Stars begin yet another search for qualification for its fourth World Cup final when they host their Ethiopian counterparts in Cape Coast today.

CK Akonnor and his charges have been in the Central Region since early this week to prepare his side for the task.

And indications are that training has progressed steadily and the team is combat ready to begin the campaign on a good footing with a win.

But words of caution have come from several quarters to the Black Stars to approach the game with all seriousness as a result of uncertainties in the game, and the fact that Ethiopia succeeded in beating Uganda, one of Ghana’s tough ‘customers’ in a friendly recently.

Few days ago, Sports Minister Mustapha Yussif visited the team to deliver government’s assurance for a successful campaign.

The Stars will fly out of the country shortly after the Cape Coast game to South Africa to face Bafana Bafana in another World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The minister said, “Anytime the Black Stars qualifies and participates in the World Cup the whole continent looks up to Ghana. You can talk of what happened in Germany and South Africa, so we have a rich history when it comes to the World Cup.”

He added, “What you have done in the past have left a big hole for you to come and fill, and I have no doubt you are going to deliver.”

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved only 2,250 fans for the game.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum