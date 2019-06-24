GIADEC Board Visits Okyenhene

The Board of Directors and the Management of the newly established Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), have paid a courtesy call on the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and members of the Okyenman Council, at his Palace, at Ofori Paninfie in Kyebi.

The delegation for the visit was led by the Board Chairman Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi, and the Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ansah.

They used the occasion to brief the Okyenhene on the operations of the Corporation since inception and how GIADEC was positioning itself to ensure the development of a vibrant integrated aluminium industry in Ghana, fully harnessing the nation’s Bauxite resources, and anchored on deep community engagement and the tenets of responsible mining and environmental sustainability.

The delegation also used the occasion to seek advice and support from the Okyenhene as GIADEC progresses with its operations, including work in the Kyebi area, which has Bauxite deposits.

The Osagyefo in his comments, welcomed the delegation to Ofori Paninfie.

He welcomed the focus the Government has given to developing an Integrated Aluminium Industry anchored on utilising the nations Bauxite reserves, and assured the delegation of his support for this important strategic initiative.

He however urged the Corporation to hold regular engagements with the impacted communities and avoid practises that could pollute water bodies serving inhabitants in these areas and beyond, or any actions that would degrade the environment.

Speaking about the Atewa forest in particular, he stressed the need for effective measures to be put in place to ensure that the dual goals of harnessing Ghana’s bauxite reserves for economic benefit, would at the same time result in sustainable mining practices that would ensure the full protection of the environment.

The Board Chairman, Dr Oteng-Gyasi, in his response, assured the Osagyefo that mining in the Atewa forest in particular, and other locations in Ghana, would be carried out with very strict adherence to sustainable mining principles.

He gave an undertaking to the Okyenhene that his concerns would be fully and sensitively addressed, and that the activities of GIADEC and its partners would be guided by such, and would result in economic benefits to the people of the area.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ansah, stressed the commitment of GIADEC to work in partnership with the communities and other stakeholders, including Civil Society Organisations, guided by globally accepted best practice and standards to ensure sustainable development of mining at all times.

Other members of the Board of GIADEC who were present at the meeting were Dr. Ben Adoo, Humphrey Ayim-Darke, Dr Henry Benyah, Hon. Patrick Bogyako-Siaime, MP, Nana Adutwumwaa Dokua, Okyenhemaa and Nana Amampene Boateng Twum II, Nyinahinhene.

The delegation was also joined by Hon. Akwasi Osei-Adjei, Deputy CEO of GIADEC, and Kojo Yankah also from GIADEC.

About GIADEC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 30, 2018, assented to the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Corporation Act, 2018, marking the final stage of the legislation.

With the Act in place, the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation is expected to promote and develop an integrated aluminium industry as well as provide for related matters.

Following the intention of government to set up an integrated bauxite and aluminium industry in Ghana, a bill was forwarded to Parliament to consider the establishment of an Integrated Bauxite and Aluminium Corporation which would set the legal framework for the development of the industry.

The coming into being of the Act meant that government realised the need to take the opportunity to fully exploit the vast bauxite resources available to help in economic development of the country