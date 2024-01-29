Gideon Boako Unseats Freda Prempeh

Dr. Gideon Boako

THE ECONOMIC Policy Advisor and Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako, has unseated the Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Dr. Freda Akosua Prempeh in Tano North Constituency.

Dr. Gideon Boako polled 444 votes to beat Freda Prempeh who trailed behind with 221 votes out of 688 votes cast.

Though this was surprising to many casual observers in the constituency due to the many development projects the defeated candidate has brought to the constituency, many research findings including that of the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) had predicted win for the economic and policy advisor to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako, due to familiarity fatigue with Dr. Freda Akosua Prempeh who was going for the third time.

There was jubilation and merry-making among supporters of the economic guru as he was declared winner to represent the party in the constituency.

Party faithfuls in the constituency expressed confidence in Dr. Boako’s ability to deliver another victory for the New Patriotic Party in the parliamentary elections.

Speaking to the media after his victory, Dr. Boako expressed optimism that the NPP will win the seat again in the constituency with a huge margin.

He called for unity ahead of the 2024 general elections, and also commended the delegates for their dedication and support before and during the election.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Tano North