GIJ Backtracks On Deferment Order

Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo

MANAGEMENT of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has rescinded its decision directing students who paid their school fees late to defer their programmes.

The notice was met with vehement protests from the students – both past and present – who used various social media platforms to register their disapproval over the decision.

Amnesty

On Thursday, March 25, the management, in a release signed by the Rector, Professor Kwamena Quansah Aidoo, said it had “magnanimously” granted all students who failed to register for the first semester of the 2020/2021 Academic Year an opportunity to register and write their end of semester exams instead of deferring their programmes.

According to the Rector, the decision was taken “based on a petition received from student leaders yesterday and the engagement with the said students who rendered an unqualified apology on behalf of demonstrating students who had issued threats, untruths and insults against management.”

Management, he said, had listened to the students’ plea and accepted their apology in good faith and therefore “grants a general amnesty to all students to complete their registration.”

The opportunity to register shall, however, expire in five working days from Wednesday, March 24, to Thursday, April 1.

Affected students are therefore required to immediately produce their receipts at the Academic Affairs registry to complete registration processes.

“Any other student who has a special case should contact the Registrar’s Office to avail themselves of any opportunities available for students with exceptional circumstances or difficulties,” he said.

Exams Rescheduled

In line with the new directive, the end of first semester examinations scheduled to start on Monday, March 29, were rescheduled to Tuesday, April 6.

The Academic Affairs registry shall release a new examination timetable in due course.

Engagement with Students

The Rector said that following a demonstration by students in 2018 over a similar issue, management had consistently engaged with students about payment of fees and registration by continually serving notices to students and extended registration deadlines with no penalty; and provided opportunities for students with difficulties to utilise the institution’s processes in resolving their issues to enable them register.

Final Amnesty

“We, therefore, wish to remind students and all other stakeholders that GIJ is granting this amnesty to students for the last time,” the Rector stressed, and advised students who had difficulties in registering for financial or other reasons to approach the institute and enter suitable arrangements in line with its policies,” the statement added.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio