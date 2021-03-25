GIJ Grants Amnesty To Non-Registered Students After Demo

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has granted all students who failed to register for the first semester of the 2020/2021 Academic Year an opportunity to register and write their end of semester exams.

According to GIJ, the students can now register and write their exams instead of deferring their programmes.

GIJ made this known in a statement issued by its Rector, saying its management took the decision on March 25, 2021.

The unpopular decision by GIJ which was that students who failed to pay their fees would have their programmes deferred led to demonstration, with negative public reactions.

The students embarked on the demonstration on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, and GIJ says its management was not first consulted by the students before they embarked on the demonstration.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue