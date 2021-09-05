Gina Blay Wins Ghana’s Most Outstanding Ambassador Award

Ghana’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Gina Ama Blay has been adjudged the outstanding Ghanaian Ambassador for the year 2020 at this year’s Made In Ghana Awards (GIMA).

The event, held on Friday saw other high-profile personalities and brands awarded for their exceptional services and contribution to Ghana’s socio-economi development.

Ambassador Gina Blay was in the company of her spouse, Freddie Blay, Chairman of governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) their daughter and a few friends and loved ones for the award.

In a brief profile read in her honour, Her Excellency Gina Blay was honoured for the instrumental role she has played in the establishment of several German companies such as leading automobile brand, Volkswagen and Fairafric chocolate which have started assembling vehicles and production in Ghana respectively under the G20 compact with Africa.

The award was presented to her by the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed.

Minister’s Remarks

Tourism Arts and Culture Minister, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed in his address urged businesses to venture into training their staff and create an environment that pursues excellence in growth.

This, he explained, would enable the youth to grow.

He reiterated government’s commitment to support local businesses to put the country on the global stage.

“Government is investing huge sums into infrastructural development across the country”, he noted, and therefore entreated local businesses to make Ghana the most valuable brand in Africa.

“We cannot compete if our products are not globally accepted. If there are challenges, we will surmount them; and if we surmount them, we will create more jobs”, the Minister stressed.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio