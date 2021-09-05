Speaker Bagbin Refuses To Declare Assin North MP Seat Vacant

Alban Bagbin

The trouble surrounding the supposed dual citizenship of the embattled Member of Parliament for Asssin North Constituency in the Central region, James Quayson seems to be taking a different dimension following a decision by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Bagbin not to declare the seat vacant after the House was served with ruling of the High Court in Cape Coast.

Parliament was served with Declaratory Order from the High Court, Cape Coast by a bailiff from the Law Court Complex in Accra on August 31, 2021 in the matter of Michael Ankomah-Nimfah Vs James Quayson, MP for Assin North.

In a acknowledgement of the Order of Service from Parliament to the Court which was signed by Cyril K.O Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament and sighted by DGN Online, Parliament although admitted receipt of the order from the court but refused to declare vacancy in the House.

However, Parliament has rather informed the court that Speaker has also received certified true copies of document from counsel for James Quayson in respect to an appeal against the Cape Coast Court ruling and an application for stay of execution of the said judgement by tbe Cape Coast High Court.

Parliament was of the opinion that due to the certified true copy of the judgment received by Speaker, the matter is still under judicial consideration and therefore cannot discuss it since it has been concluded by the court.

“That in the circumstances, Mr. Speaker is therefore not clothed with the legal basis to make pronouncement on the matter and thus cannot declare the occurence of vacancy in the House pursuant to the 1992 Constitution and Standing Orders of the House.

