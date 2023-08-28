GIPC Engages Japanese Investors

GIPC officials we the Japanese investors

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in collaboration with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) organized a business forum to engage with Japanese investors in the country.

The forum focused on orienting the Japanese business community on investment trends and opportunities in multiple sectors within the country to guide their expansion and investment decisions.

The forum also provided an avenue for existing Japanese investors operating in the country to become abreast with GIPC’s role in facilitating business operations within the country.

CEO of GIPC, Yofi Grant, highlighted the dynamic relationship between Japan and the country as Japan is the 12th highest FDI contributor to Ghana during the 2017 to 2022 period.

He also mentioned that although the current economic landscape faces challenges as countries emerge from the global, political, and health crisis, the Ghana still has several investment opportunities.

“Beyond all that is happening in the world, there is a tacit agreement that Africa has a significant role to play in reviving the global economy, considering its vast unexplored resources and market. We believe that Ghana is an entry point to this real potential,” he said.

He added that the country recognizes the quality of Japanese business operations and is keen on exploring and maintaining mutually beneficial partnerships with the Japanese business community.

Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Hisanobu Mochizuki, noted that although there has been an increase in Japanese investment in the country over the past decade, there is still potential for more. He further reassured the Japanese investors of GIPC’s commitment to help them address any challenges they may meet along their operations.

Director General of JETRO Office in Accra, Hiroaki Sekine, disclosed that Japanese investment in Africa in 2022 added up to 175 billion USD consisting of ; 36 per cent to the US, 24 per cent to Europe, 24 per cent to Asia, 8 per cent to Central & South America, 6.5 per cent to Oceania, and 1 per cent to Africa.

He, however, expressed optimism for higher investment flows to Africa and Ghana in particular from Japan, and implored GIPC to support in tackling investor challenges, so as to make the country the best investment destination in the region.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi