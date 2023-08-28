Spain Coaching Staff Resign… Over Kissing FA Chief Row

Luis Rubiales’s behaviour after the Women’s World Cup final has been called into question

Spain’s entire coaching staff from their World Cup win, except for manager Jorge Vilda, have resigned over the Luis Rubiales row.

Assistant managers Montse Tome, Javier Lerga and Eugenio Gonzalo Martin, along with physio Blanca Romero Moraleda and goalkeeping coach Carlos Sanchez, have all quit.

Six others involved with the national side at various age levels have also resigned.

Spanish FA president Rubiales was suspended on Saturday by Fifa after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the Women’s World Cup final victory over England in Sydney.

In a statement, the coaching staff said: “Those named below express their firm and resounding condemnation of the conduct shown by the RFEF president.

“He offered a story that does not reflect in any way what was felt by Jenni Hermoso, who has expressly stated that she felt she was the ‘victim of aggression’.

“Given the unacceptable attitudes and statements made by the president, they have made the decision to relieve themselves of their duties.”

The head coach of Spain’s men’s team, Luis de la Fuente, who on Friday clapped Rubiales when he gave a speech saying he would not resign, issued a statement on Saturday criticising him.

“The behaviour of Luis Rubiales did not respect the minimum protocol that must be followed in these celebratory acts,” De la Fuente said.

“They are not edifying or appropriate for a person who was representing all of Spanish football. He himself has publicly acknowledged the inappropriateness of his behaviour.”

Rubiales has refused to resign over the incident and the RFEF has said it will take legal action over Hermoso’s “lies”.