GIPC’s Taste of Ghana Event worth the Hype

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, and his team of organisers must be commended for the extraordinary showmanship exhibited at the Taste of Ghana 3.0 edition which was held from December 23 to 24 at the Black Star Square.

The two-day event witnessed the possession of chiefs, queen mothers, and people from all over Ghana and the diaspora in attendance.

The free-gate show had security personnel patrolling the venue as the show kicked start with a performance from the masqueraders and traditional dancers.

The food vendors were properly dressed and in their best of behaviors treating customers with the best of care.

The fashion aspect of the show featured the works of young designers across the country showcasing several traditional and African-made clothing styles on the fashion runway.

According to DGNOnline checks, the designers were not charged any fee for the fashion show exhibition, a situation which is not common to fashion show events in the country.

“I was very amazed after I submitted the form to showcase my clothes and was not asked to pay any fee for the show. The organisers kept calling and checking whether I need any extra help so they can assist me. Even though I had a little challenge this is the best of the show and commend the organisers “ Selorm Samuel told DGNOnline.

For some patrons, it was their first time to see the likes of Stonebwoy, Gyakie, S3fa, Kofi Kinaata, Edem, Quamina MP, Efya, Rocky Dawuni, and D-Black share the same stage as they performed to the admiration of the audiences.

Wendy Akua Asare, a final-year student at the Aburi Girls Senior High School in an interview also said the Taste of Ghana program is worth the hype and the organisers need to be commended.

“ To witness the likes of Stonebwoy, Gyakie, and other talented Ghanaian musical artists on the same stage for free, the organisers need to be applauded. I have enjoyed myself and am very happy to be a part of this year’s edition” she said.

Taste of Ghana is a fusion of elements of the Ghanaian culture that work towards fostering a palate for Ghana and doing business in Ghana.

After the successful Year of Return in 2019, the Diaspora Investment Desk of The GIPC established the Taste of Ghana festival in a bid towards promoting Ghana as the first destination of choice for investment.

Through art, music, food, fashion, and day-to-day nuances of Ghanaian life, Taste of Ghana exhibits the many facets of Ghanaian lifestyle and viable avenues for investment.

Speaking to Asaase News, the director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Kwesi Awuah Ababio said, the festival is to ensure that participants, especially those from the diaspora are impacted by the Ghanaian culture.

“Today we are gathered here because we want to showcase Ghana,” Ababio said. “We want to showcase what there is in Ghana for people we have invited to come and spend Christmas with us.

Every year you know we have been embarking on this to make sure that our invited people, the diaspora, and people who are visiting us from all capacities have fun.”

“We all want to come together and make sure that we party together, that is why we have found it appropriate to gather.”

“So the Taste of Ghana is an event that is being put together with the GIPC with partnership from the diaspora affairs office from the Office of the President, and the Ghana Tourism Authority and other organisations, all with the view that we will allow everybody here taste, feel, and eat Ghana, and everything about Ghana that there is to tell people,” Ababio added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke