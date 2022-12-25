Check Out the Full List Of the Afrochella Line-Up For Day 1&2 Of The Festival

Out of 10 random diasporans you meet on the street of Accra, eight out of the number are in anticipation of the two-day Afrochella festival scheduled to kick start on the 28th and 29th of December at the El Wak Stadium.

The Afrochella Experience is a Celebration of Africa’s Diverse Culture and the Vibrant Work of African Creatives & Entrepreneurs and undoubtedly the biggest outdoor event in the December In GH program launched by the Ghana Tourism Association.

Just as we thought we had the best of the show in 2021, this year’s artist’s line-up is power packed with the best of musical acts who have excelled in the music industry across the globe.

Let’s begin the Line-up with the Grammy award-winning act Burna Boy and Bhim Nation Boss Stonebwoy as the headliners for the festival.

the Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, known professionally as Burna Boy, is the headline act for this year’s event. The African Giant will perform hit songs from his albums and will give fans an unforgettable experience.

Patrons are in to enjoy hit songs from Twice As Tall, L.I.F.E. (Leaving an Impact for Eternity) African Giant album, and more. Get your ticket now.

To the Bhim fans worldwide who missed the opportunity to experience their act perform at the FIFA World cup in Qatar, Afrochella allows you to witness Stonebwoy perform at the El Wak stadium.

Known for energetic performance and stagecraft, the ‘1Gad’ crooner has heated up for this year’s performance as the headliners.

Other billed to perform include Shatta Wale, Fireboy Dml, Ayra Starr, King Promise, Gyakie, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, Elaine Tobi, Fally Ipupa, Asake, and renowned DJs who will treat the audiences with the best of music.

According to the organisers Afrochella attendees also have the opportunity to experience 50 vendors including 15 fashion, beauty, and art merchants.

There will also be 35 food vendors, featuring cuisines from all over the continent including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Senegal, and more.

“As one of the most celebrated cultural moments in Ghana, this year we have the exciting challenge of bringing 20,000 travelers to the country. We plan to not only achieve this goal but to make Ghana the premier destination for all travelers around the world,” explained Kenny Agyapong Jr., COO & Co-Founder of Afrochella.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke