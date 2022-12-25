Up Your Game To Break The 8 Or We Reshuffle — JFK WARNS NPP Appointees

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Kodua Frimpong has disclosed that the party is evaluating the performance of all government appointees to give recommendation to the President for necessary action.

According to him, all those who fall below average could be victims of a reshuffle.

“The party worked so hard in 2016 for us to win the election; therefore, we will also work hard to win in 2024. But at this point, if a Minister, a CEO or an MMDCE is not committed to the task ahead just reshuffle or be reshuffled by the party. It is important that we remind ourselves that whichever position we are occupying, is not because of our titles but it is because the NPP is in power.

“The NPP is not going to give up the mantle of government now and so all our efforts should be aimed at working to retain it in power and soon all underperforming ministers including MMDCEs would be pencilled for a reshuffle by the President.”

He added “The party is doing an evaluation and assessment of all the appointees and once we are done with that we shall discuss it with the President for immediate action.”

He therefore sent a stern warning to laid-back ministers and appointees in government to put in extra work if they still want to maintain their positions.

The NPP chief scribe is determined to replace underperforming appointees with fresh minds as the party seeks to retain power.

Addressing members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), a student wing of the NPP in Kumasi, Mr Kodua said the reshuffle is just to get a winning team for 2024 and break the country’s eight-year political jinx.

“History is going to be made because we have a group of young men and women who are highly motivated. And they know that the longer this party stays in power the more benefits will come to them and a greater opportunity comes to them than when they are in opposition.

“So the huge motivation is for TESCON executives to work harder to ensure that NPP ‘breaks the eight’ in 2024”, he charged.

The three-day event brought together top appointees in government, MMDCEs, and CEOs, among others. The conference was on the theme: “Holding together, Working together and Building capacity to break the eight”.

By Vincent Kubi