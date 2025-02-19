Girl, Boyfriend Arrested For Stealing GH¢41,000, Gold

The police from the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Command have arrested a 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend (names withheld) in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region for allegedly stealing GH¢41,000 and some gold from a gold shop in Twifo Praso.

The two suspects were arrested on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Anomabo following a tip-off, which led the authorities to apprehend them.

According to reports, Superintendent Charles Addei Boateng who made the disclosure indicated that the suspects were seen in a CCTV footage entering the gold dealership shop and believed to have bolted with an amount of GH¢41,000 and some gold.

The incident occurred on January 28, 2025, when the girl, accompanied by an eight-year-old girl, visited the gold shop, pretending to inquire about purchasing gold. While the shop attendant, Enoch Boateng, was briefly away, the teenager seized the opportunity to steal the cash and gold.

The girl is said to have shared part of the stolen cash with her accomplices, including her boyfriend, who allegedly received GH¢15,000.

The immediate arrest of the two lovers by the police followed an intense manhunt after operators of the shop submitted footage of the incident showing how the teenager stole GH¢41,000 and some gold from the shop.

Following their report at the police station, Enoch Boateng, who spoke with the media, was unable to ascertain what motivated the girls to commit the crime, which has left the community in shock and disbelief. He also revealed that the two girls were strangers in the town who visited his shop and asked for assistance to purchase gold.

The shop owner, Gifty Owusu, has urged the Police Service to ensure justice and more importantly retrieve the gold and money stolen by the suspects.

A Daily Guide Report