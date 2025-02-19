Ghana Records Human Metapneumovirus Case

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has confirmed the detection of a single case of Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) in the country.

He made this known while briefing Parliament on the prevailing cholera and meningitis outbreaks yesterday, following a directive to submit a comprehensive report within a week.

He noted that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) began testing for the Human Metapneumovirus early this year after noting an increase in respiratory cases being recorded in China and some temperate countries in December 2024.

He said, “In response to a recent increase in respiratory cases in China and some temperate countries in December 2024, as part of our routine surveillance, we commenced testing for Human Metapneumovirus this year in January 2025.”

According to the minister, the case was detected in an elderly adult, noting that it was out of 90 samples tested.

“So far, 90 samples have been selected for testing, and only one positive case has been detected for hMPV. This was detected from an elderly person,” he stressed.

The minister assured the public that the risk of hMPV in the country remains low, explaining that the country’s disease surveillance systems have been built up after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a robust monitoring system in place for respiratory viruses, including hMPV. Any detected case will be quickly identified and managed to prevent further spread,” he added.

Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a respiratory virus that can cause cold-like symptoms, bronchitis, or pneumonia, particularly in young children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals.

Cholera

Mr. Akandoh stated that as of February 13, 2025, the cholera outbreak has spread to multiple regions, resulting in 6,145 recorded cases, 719 confirmed cases, and 49 deaths being recorded in the Greater Accra, Central, Western, Ashanti, and Eastern regions.

Despite the concerning statistics, the Health Minister highlighted some positive developments.

“It is worth noting that the situation is improving with active cases now concentrated in the Central Region only,” he stated.

By Florence Asamoah Adom