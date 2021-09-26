Girls Don’t Come My Way – Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Latest music sensation, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif has opened up about his relationship with girls, revealing they don’t come his way as people are thinking.

In an interview on the Delay Show, the 19-Year-Old musician indicated it was one of the reasons he hasn’t broken his virginity.

“The girls have not been moving to me, they don’t come my way, I also don’t like women. Anyone close to me can testify to it. I admire girls but I can’t move to them.

“The first time I tried in SHS, she bounced me. I can’t propose to a girl, I fear. The first time I tried it, I was bounced, way back in SHS… I haven’t checked my DM to see if girls have approached me or not. I have never had a girlfriend, I am still a virgin,” he said.

Blacko as some call him, he is the current Ghanaian artiste who has been trending on most music platforms with tunes from his “sermons.”

He is also currently a level 100 student of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) where he was recently rebuked by a lecturer for wearing earring.