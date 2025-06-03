GIS Cautions Against Fraudulent Portal

CGI Samuel Amadu Basintale

The Management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has alerted the general public about a fraudulent recruitment scheme being circulated via the website GOLERNERSHUB.COM, which falsely claims the opening of a protocol recruitment portal.

The GIS “has disassociated itself from this false information, and reiterates that the GIS has not engaged any individual, group, or third-party website to conduct recruitment exercises or sell protocol forms on its behalf.”

The Service adds that “no official clearance has been given by the Government for any recruitment exercise at this time.”

When recruitment is duly authorised, the GIS went on in a release, “this will be advertised through the appropriate and credible channels, including the national newspapers and our official platforms.

“Our Intelligence Section, in collaboration with other state security agencies, is currently pursuing credible leads to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators behind this fraudulent scheme.”

The public is advised to disregard and report any communication or solicitation from GOLERNERSHUB.COM or similar unofficial sources. “Anyone who engages with such fraudulent entities does so at their own risk,” the GIS adds.