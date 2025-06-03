Wengam On Apostolic Visit To South Western Region

Rev. Stephen Wengam

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has paid a working visit to the South Western Region.

The highlight of his third apostolic visit was a meeting with pastors and their spouses, widows of deceased clergy men as well as retired ministers and their spouses, at Word of Life Assembly of God at Anaji.

After leading three and half hours of prayer, Rev. Wengam asked the participants to prioritise prayer and make it a core culture of the church.

Prayer was also offered for sick and distressed pastors, local church projects, and for revival of the church.

Rev. Wengam led married couples to renew their marriage.

The National President of the Ministers’ Wives Association, Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam, presented gifts to wives of pastors, widows of ministers, lady pastors as well as retirees and their spouses. The gifts included pieces of cloth and undisclosed amounts of cash.

The Regional Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Noble Brister was full of praise for the first couple.