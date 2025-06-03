GAEC Holds Key To Ghana’s Development – Select Committee Chairman

Committee members and their hosts during the visit

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment, Science and Technology, Mr. Yaw Frimpong Addo, has described the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) as the “epicentre of solutions” to many of the country’s developmental challenges.

He expressed both optimism and concern after listening to a presentation on GAEC’s work in nuclear science and its wide-ranging applications in sectors such as health, agriculture, water resource management, oil and gas, energy, telecommunications, and industry.

“GAEC is the epicentre of solutions to a lot of our national problems. I cringed when I listened to the presentations on your mandate, research outcomes, and technologies—because despite the solutions available, the Commission is not receiving the support it deserves,” Mr. Addo said.

He cited an example of how a nuclear facility in another country was used to preserve bananas for up to six months without spoilage, contrasting it with Ghana’s post-harvest losses despite having similar facilities.

Mr. Addo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manso Adubia, made the remarks last Friday during a working visit by the Committee to the Commission at Kwabenya in Accra. The visit formed part of the Committee’s oversight responsibilities and aimed to deepen engagement with scientific institutions to support national development.

The delegation was received at the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences (SNAS), where a comprehensive presentation showcased GAEC’s contributions to solving real-world problems through the peaceful application of nuclear science and technology.

Following the briefing, the Committee toured some of GAEC’s laboratories and research facilities, and was also shown portions of the Commission’s lands currently under threat from encroachment.

At one of the affected sites, the Committee expressed deep concern over the illegal activities of land guards who had taken over parts of the Commission’s land and were constructing buildings. The land guards fled upon seeing members of the Committee and military personnel who accompanied them.

In response, Mr. Addo assured the Commission of the Committee’s readiness to address the issue.

“If the Commission cannot get the financial support it needs through direct government allocation, then it is necessary to take a second look at the Fees and Charges structure applicable to GAEC,” he stated.

The Ranking Member of the Committee, Prof. Hamza Adam, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, commended GAEC for its work and called for renewed attention to the challenges confronting the Commission.

He underscored the crucial role of science in national development but observed that its appreciation remains low, even among some Members of Parliament.

Established in 1963, GAEC is Ghana’s foremost institution for nuclear science research and its application to sustainable development. Its work spans key areas including radiotherapy and cancer treatment, food security and preservation, water quality assessment, and clean energy research.