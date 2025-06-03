Chisara Ogbogbo Is First Female UG Maths Professor

Dr. Chisara Peace Ogbogbo

The University of Ghana (UG) has announced the promotion of Dr. Chisara Peace Ogbogbo to the rank of Associate Professor in Applied Mathematics.

Dr. Ogbogbo, who currently heads the Department of Mathematics at the University of Ghana, where she has served since 2010, becomes the first woman to attain professorship in the Mathematical Sciences since the university’s establishment in 1948.

The University Council approved the promotion on May 29, 2025, describing it as recognition of Dr. Ogbogbo’s exceptional scholarly contributions, leadership, and commitment to academic excellence in the field of Mathematics.

Dr. Ogbogbo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Abia State University in Nigeria, and also earned Master’s and PhD degrees in both Economics and Mathematics from the University of Ibadan.

Her areas of research span Applied Mathematics, Financial Mathematics, Stochastic Analysis, and Mathematical Modelling, and has also written several peer-reviewed publications, including her recent work titled “Solution to Nonlinear Wave and Evolution Equations by Direct Algebraic Method,” published in 2023.

Apart from supervising a number of graduate theses, she has also mentored some mathematicians, especially young women pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), with her research work garnering lots of citations.

As Head of the Department of Mathematics, she has also embarked on various reforms, innovation and mentorship, and played a key role in organising the Graduate School of Mathematical Modelling (GSMM2023).

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah