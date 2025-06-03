Thomas Partey Linked With Barcelona Amid Arsenal Exit Talk

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal this summer after his representatives have held talks with Barcelona over a potential free transfer, according to several reports.

The midfielder’s current Gunners deal expires at the end of the season and despite initial rumours he was set to agree new terms in north London, reports have now emerged he could switch the English capital for Catalonia.

Losing Partey would be a blow to Arsenal, who are already bringing in one new midfielder in the form of Martin Zubimendi due to Jorginho’s impending departure from the club. The Ghanaian’s potential move away on a free will likely force the Gunners to act once again in the transfer window.

The Mirror revealed that Partey’s elongated contract talks with Arsenal have offered Barcelona encouragement as they explore a potential move for the midfielder. His former club Atletico Madrid are also motivated by these negotiations dragging on.

Barca manager Hansi Flick is said to be a fan of the 53-cap Ghana international and sees signing him as a cheap way of adding quality to their midfield.