TGMA26: ‘A Nite With King Promise’ Set For Friday

King Promise

Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards, will on Friday, June 6, 2025, engage the Artiste of the Year for the 26th edition, King Promise, in celebration of his win at the recent awards event.

Scheduled to take place at the Palms Convention Centre, the strictly by invitation event will also witness the presentation of plaques to all the award winners, which will have their names embossed on them.

Afrobeats star, King Promise, was crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), beating out the likes of Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, King Paluta, Joe Mettle, Team Eternity, and Kweku Smoke.

From headlining major concerts worldwide to releasing his critically acclaimed ‘True to Self’ album, which also won Album/EP of the Year, King Promise has demonstrated consistency, growth, and a deep connection with fans both at home and abroad.

Taking to the stage to accept the award, a visibly emotional King Promise expressed gratitude to his supporters and reflected on his journey. “This is for everyone who believed,” he said, paying homage to his roots and the dream that launched his career.

He also swept home additional awards, including Best Afropop Song of the Year (Paris), and Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke