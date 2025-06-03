GFA Hosts Successful FIFA Women’s Football Campaign At KTU

Some beneficiaries of the programme

THE FIFA Women’s Football Campaign 2025, organised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), was a major success at Koforidua Technical University (KTU), attracting 320 basic school girls.

The initiative, led by Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, Head of Women’s Football Development, aims to promote football among girls and raise awareness of opportunities in the sport.

The campaign supports FIFA’s global goal of involving 60 million girls and women in football by 2027. In line with this, the GFA has developed a five-pillar strategy focusing on grassroots development, marketing and sponsorship, talent identification, refereeing, and education.

At the event, participants took part in football drills, received mentorship, and learned about careers in the sport. The campaign also featured the ‘Catch Them Young Referee’ initiative, which introduces young girls to refereeing at an early age.

Each participant received a certificate of inclusion, recognising her involvement and encouraging future participation in football activities.

Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong emphasised the importance of starting young. “We want to empower girls not only to play but to lead in every area of football,” she said.

Through this campaign, the GFA continues to make strides in building a strong foundation for women’s football in Ghana while contributing to FIFA’s global vision.

By Wletsu Ransford