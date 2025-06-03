Nations FC Threatens Premier League Exit After Controversial Match Incident

Nations players

NATIONS FC is seriously considering withdrawing from the Ghana Premier League following a chaotic and controversial Matchday Day 33 encounter against Basake Holy Stars at the Ampain AAK II Arena.

The match took a dramatic turn after the referee awarded a second contentious penalty to the home side, prompting outrage from Nations FC officials and players, who walked off the pitch in protest.

Brands Manager Kennedy Boakye Ansah voiced strong dissatisfaction over the officiating and the broader treatment of the club, hinting at a possible disbandment of the team.

“Maybe we might disband Nations FC and forget about running football in this country because it’s not worth it,” he said. “Whatever we saw today and what we were subjected to, it’s not worth it. We might have to advise ourselves.”

Boakye Ansah revealed that the club will wait for the official match report but also intends to file a formal complaint with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Meanwhile, Nations FC owner and financier, Dr. Kwame Kyei, has strongly condemned the violent scenes, stating that no football title is worth human lives.

Both Dr. Kyei and club president Divine Kyei Boadu were reportedly assaulted by supporters of Basake Holy Stars, sparking outrage and safety concerns from the Nations FC camp.

“I was not happy with what happened. I have followed football for long, but yesterday’s incident was unacceptable,” he said. “To win the league at the cost of losing lives — I prefer to lose it” Dr. Kyei noted.

BY Wletsu Ransford