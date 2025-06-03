Matheus Cunha Completes £62.5m Move To Man United

Matheus Cunha

Manchester United have announced an agreement for the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Cunha will become Ruben Amorim’s first signing of the summer as he looks to rebuild a squad that finished 15th in the Premier League – and the club have moved swiftly to seal the transfer on the opening day of the window.

The 26-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal at United with the option for a further year.

Cunha leaves Wolves as a club-record sale after United met his £62.5m release clause, agreeing to a structure of payment over two years. His signing is subject to visa and registration, say United.

Cunha, who is set to play as a No 10 for United, scored 17 goals and provided six assists for Wolves last season.

Wolves are happy Cunha’s move has gone through as quickly as possible. The release clause which was inserted in his new contract in January has protected their position.

United have been keeping an eye on Cunha’s development since his impressive display for Wolves at Old Trafford in the opening match of the 2023/24 season.

Despite interest from other teams, Cunha wanted to play for United. He thinks United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and was not deterred by them missing out on Champions League football following their defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final.