GIS Recruitment Scam Alert

Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has warned the public about “a fraudulent recruitment exercise on a fake Facebook account bearing the name of one KWAME ASUAH TAKYI with telephone number 0559248677.”

A statement from the GIS Public Affairs Head, Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, points out that “management of the Service would like to caution members of the general public that the Service is not recruiting or has hired any agent or persons to conduct recruitment on its behalf.”

The statement continues that “the use of social media, especially Facebook, to solicit for persons to join the Service is not part of the process of official GIS recruitment drive.” The GIS therefore cautions the public “not to fall prey to these fraudsters who are only in to extort them of their monies.”

When the Service is ready to recruit, the statement added, “we will first of all advertise in the national dailies giving requirements and procedures to be followed. Until such an announcement is made, we wish to advice prospective job applicants to ignore any such Facebook recruitment.

“Again, job applicants are being warned to desist from chatting with WhatsApp accounts with pictures of Ministers of State and Members of Parliament among others offering them protocol placement in the security services with demands for payments of various forms of mobile money payments.”

Members of the public have been advised to report all such demands to the Police or nearest Immigration Office.