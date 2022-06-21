Ghana Hosts Refugees From 35 Countries

Ambrose Dery addressing the gathering

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery has assured that the asylum space in Ghana would be guarded to ensure that it is not used as a conduit for perpetrating any undesirable activities.

He revealed that currently, Ghana hosts refugees from over 35 different countries, all of whom have generally been of good conduct.

Currently, the total number of refugees and asylum seekers in Ghana is 12,447.

Mr. Dery insisted that persons seeking asylum in Ghana, as a matter of necessity, must abide by the laws of the land.

“While we ensure that refugees go about their lives in safety and dignity, the government does not lose sight of its foremost responsibility of guaranteeing the security of the State”, he stressed.

Mr. Dery was speaking at a durbar to commemorate this year’s World Refugee Day at Ampain Refugee Camp in Ellembelle of the Western Region.

World Refugee Day is a day to celebrate the resilience of refugees and asylum seekers the world over.

This year’s celebration is on the theme, “The Right to Seek Safety – whoever, wherever, and whenever”.

He indicated that the theme for the celebration is in sync with the government’s security goal to make every person in Ghana feel safe.

A group photograph of the dignitaries present

“Accordingly, government, working with partners in refugee management, has ensured that refugees have access to education, health, and other social services”.

He then encouraged refugees in Ghana to be self-reliant and contribute toward national development.

He mentioned that Ghana had since independence, proven to be a haven for persons fleeing territories where they fear they will be persecuted.

“We will continue to live up to our responsibilities as spelled out in the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Status of Refugees as well as the 1969 African Union (AU) Convention on Refugees which we have signed up to.

He noted that Ivorian refugees, who have been in the country over the past 11 years have generally lived in peace and harmony with their hosts.

“It is therefore heartwarming that since the beginning of accelerated voluntary repatriation in 2021, over 1,800 Ivorians have returned home voluntarily”.

“This is also a clear indication that it is now safe to return home”, he added.

Madam Esther Kiragu, Country Representative for United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) said refugee status is not supposed to be a permanent state of being.

“Our forefathers meant for it to be a status granted for protection purposes for a short time while more permanent solutions are being sought, she explained.

Mr. Kenneth Attafuah, Chairman of the Ghana Refugees Board said the Ampain Refugee camp, which was set up in 2011 at the peak of the influx of distressed Ivorians seeking refuge and safety, has served the people well.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Ampain