GJA Rejects Election Chairman Resignation

Roland Affail Monney

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has rejected resignation by the Chairman of the Association’s Elections Committee, Osei Kwadwo Addow.

Lawyer Kwadwo Addow tendered in his resignation Monday June 20, 2022 as Chairman of the GJA Elections Comittee, citing “personal reason’, barely three days to the association’s elections to elect new officers.

But the Association although acknowledged receipt of his resignation letter, said it is constraint to accept it.

“This is to acknowledge receipt of the letter dated 20th June, 2022 indicating your decision to resign as Chairman of the GJA Elections

Committee for “personal reasons.”

“Unfortunately, we are constrained to accept your resignation, more so, with barely three days to go to the polls to choose new executive officers for the Association,” portion of a reply to the resignation letter signed by President of the Association, Affail Monney.

The President of the Association therefore pleaded with Lawyer Kwadwo Addow to reconsider his decision and resume his mandate subject to the constitution of the GJA.

“Having sacrificed inestimably all this while , and surmounted formidable challenges along the way, we plead that you reconsider your decision in the supreme interest of the GJA.

“Please resume your mandate under Article 43 of the GJA Constitution as you work collaboratively with all the stakeholders to ensure that the election is held on Friday, 24th June, 2022 as scheduled,” the letter further stated.

By Vincent Kubi