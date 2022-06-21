ECG Training School Trains Sierra Leone Engineers

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr. Samuel Mahama, has launched a one month World Bank sponsored training course on Electric Distribution Power Systems Planning, Design and Operations for Engineers of the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority of Sierra Leone (EDSA).

The launch event took place in the morning of Monday, June 20, 2022 at the campus of the ECG Training School in Tema.

Speaking as part of his address during the program, the Managing Director for ECG admonished the participants to take the course seriously and to ensure that they are up to the task of keeping the supply on for the customer, while ensuring profitability for their company.

He added that “at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how genius an engineering work is if it is unable to maintain supply and ensure that the business remains relevant and viable”.

He stressed further that for every business to be in good standing, a lot depends on the employees who are charged with manning various aspects of the operations to ensure that the business grows.

A representative of EDSA, Mr. Peter Kamuray who spoke at the event appreciated the relationship between Ghana and Sierra Leone while hoping that it will keep getting better.

He also added that four years ago, access to energy in his home Country stood at 11 percent. However, with deliberate planning, this figure has risen to 33 percent and that there are plans to increase this.

Mr. Kamuray mentioned that the capacity training instituted for the Engineers of EDSA are part of the deliberate attempt at augmenting their energy access as they would need Engineers to man the various aspects of the energy supply network.

The Director of the ECG Training School, in the person of Ing. Dr. Marfo informed the participating Engineers that the training will be made up of thirty percent theory and 70 percent practical.

He charged them to be diligent and interested in what they will be taught, so that they can, on their own, manage the electricity supply system of EDSA on their own, without having to rely much on external support.

Dr. Marfo also appreciated the Management of ECG and EDSA for this training session, while he specifically mentioned and appreciated the World Bank for sponsoring the training program.