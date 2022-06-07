GIS Repatriates 17 Foreigners Arrested In Bunkpurugu

The arrested foreigners

Some 17 persons made up of Togolese and Burkinabe nationals have been arrested by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for entering Ghana using unapproved routes.

A statement signed by the Bunkpurugu Sector Command Officer In Charge, Supt Edwin Adjetey Doku indicated that on June 2, 2022, the National investigation Bureau (NIB) officer gave information to the GIS about some foreigners or illegal immigrants within Bunkpurugu.

He indicated that a team of officers, led by the sector commander of the GIS, the Ghana Police( FPU) and the NIB officer went to the location and arrested the said illegal immigrants.

According to him, upon investigations and interrogation, it was revealed that the foreigners had rented an accommodation where they have been for the past three(3) months, and was also discovered that they were into the QNET business activities.

Supt Doku noted that the illegal immigrants comprised of two Togolese females, 14 Togolese males, and a Burkinabe man were handed over to the police to investigate the authenticity of their business activities.

The GIS Commander stated that after several interrogations and investigations by the GIS, the foreigners agreed to the fact that they used an unknown unapproved route to enter Ghana and were therefore repatriated and handed over to the Togo Border Operatives for future actions.

He however disclosed that the landlord who rented the accommodation for the foreigners has been invited for some interrogation whiles the alleged leader who brought the illegal immigrants into the country who is currently on the run is under surveillance to be arrested.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu