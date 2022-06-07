What's New

GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Tamale Meet Records Impressive Times

June 7, 2022

 

Athletes recorded impressive times at the first competition for this year’s GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human competition at the Alui Mahama Stadium, Tamale, on Saturday.

It was also characterised by a massive turnout by the youth of the North, who came to showcase their talent in running the sprint (100 meters) race.

 

It was Salifu Gafaru, who won the over 18 years event with a time of 10.78, while Alhassan Abdulai won the boys U-18.

 

The President of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Afelibeik Ababu and Sir Reks Brobby, founder of  Ghana’s Fastest Human, commended the young athletes for turning up in their numbers and making the meet very successful.

The Paa Joe Stadium of the University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, hosts the next edition on July 9.

Later, the Cape Coast Meet will be next on August 20, before the main final with the President’s Cup at stake at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on September 24.

 

Below are the full results:

 Boys U-18

1st – Alhassan Abdulai, Sora Club, Northern Region – 11.121

 

2nd – Abdul Rauf Abubakari, Okess, Ashanti Region – 11.222

 

3rd – Alhassan Mahami, Tamasco, Northern Region – 11.348

 

Girls U-18

 

1st – Amina Ntawa Yakubu, Nyohini Presby Sch, Northern Region – 14.262

 

2nd – Esther Nyamde, Kparekpare School, Oti Region – 14.484

 

3rd – Sarah Bukari, Big Boss (Upper East) – 14.820

 

Boys -15

 

1st – Moses Mbila, San SHS, Upper East – 11.543

 

2nd – Abdul Wakilu Adams, Sobriya JHS, Upper East – 12.334

 

3rd – Abdul Basit Seidu, Walewale School, North East Region – 12.660

 

 Girls-15

 

1st – Tracy Naab, Wobil JHS, Upper East – 14.070

 

2nd – Zuleiha Abdul Karim, Choggu Demonstration School, Northern Region – 14.286

 

3rd – Fuseina Iddri Wunidow, Walewale School, North East – 14.362

 

Senior (Male)

 

1st – Salifu Gafaru, Sora Club, Northern Region -10.782

 

2nd – Iddris Mohammed, Ghana Prisons, Northern Region – 11.042

 

3rd – Eric Annabil, UDS, Northern Region -11.084

 

Seniors (Female)

 

1st – Felicia Awudi, UDS, Northern Region – 12.488

 

2nd – Grace Aduntira, UDS, Northern Region – 12.684

 

3rd – Alhare Abusare, UDS, Northern Region – 12.798

 

 

