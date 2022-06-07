GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Tamale Meet Records Impressive Times

Athletes recorded impressive times at the first competition for this year’s GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human competition at the Alui Mahama Stadium, Tamale, on Saturday.

It was also characterised by a massive turnout by the youth of the North, who came to showcase their talent in running the sprint (100 meters) race.

It was Salifu Gafaru, who won the over 18 years event with a time of 10.78, while Alhassan Abdulai won the boys U-18.

The President of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Afelibeik Ababu and Sir Reks Brobby, founder of Ghana’s Fastest Human, commended the young athletes for turning up in their numbers and making the meet very successful.

The Paa Joe Stadium of the University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, hosts the next edition on July 9.

Later, the Cape Coast Meet will be next on August 20, before the main final with the President’s Cup at stake at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on September 24.

Below are the full results:

Boys U-18

1st – Alhassan Abdulai, Sora Club, Northern Region – 11.121

2nd – Abdul Rauf Abubakari, Okess, Ashanti Region – 11.222

3rd – Alhassan Mahami, Tamasco, Northern Region – 11.348

Girls U-18

1st – Amina Ntawa Yakubu, Nyohini Presby Sch, Northern Region – 14.262

2nd – Esther Nyamde, Kparekpare School, Oti Region – 14.484

3rd – Sarah Bukari, Big Boss (Upper East) – 14.820

Boys -15

1st – Moses Mbila, San SHS, Upper East – 11.543

2nd – Abdul Wakilu Adams, Sobriya JHS, Upper East – 12.334

3rd – Abdul Basit Seidu, Walewale School, North East Region – 12.660

Girls-15

1st – Tracy Naab, Wobil JHS, Upper East – 14.070

2nd – Zuleiha Abdul Karim, Choggu Demonstration School, Northern Region – 14.286

3rd – Fuseina Iddri Wunidow, Walewale School, North East – 14.362

Senior (Male)

1st – Salifu Gafaru, Sora Club, Northern Region -10.782

2nd – Iddris Mohammed, Ghana Prisons, Northern Region – 11.042

3rd – Eric Annabil, UDS, Northern Region -11.084

Seniors (Female)

1st – Felicia Awudi, UDS, Northern Region – 12.488

2nd – Grace Aduntira, UDS, Northern Region – 12.684

3rd – Alhare Abusare, UDS, Northern Region – 12.798