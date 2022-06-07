Tariq Lamptey Ready To Play For Ghana

Tariq Lamptey

England U-21 defender, Tariq Lamptey, has had fruitful talks with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and is set to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old has been in Ghana for holidays as well as for charity work.

However, he seized the opportunity to talk with handlers of the Ghana Football Association as he makes a decision over his international future.

GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that the player has been convinced by the FA’s propositions and will be available for Ghana’s next international assignments.

The Brighton and Hove Albion right-back asked to be excused from the England U-21 squad during the international break as he sorts out personal issues.

He travelled to Ghana, where he took the opportunity to watch the Black Stars in the game against Madagascar at the Cape Coast stadium.

Lamptey’s decision to represent Ghana stems from the fact that he has not been given a look by the English senior team, and competition for places could hamper his international future.

The London-born has been key to Brighton manager Graham Potter’s team for the past two seasons despite spells out with injury.