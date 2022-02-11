Give $5m Of Maxam’s Fine To Apiate Fund – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has directed that $5 million from the $6 million fine slapped on Maxam Ghana Limited by the government should be committed to the Apiate Support Fund.

According to a release signed by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, the Fund is earmarked for supporting the victims of the explosion which struck the town a few weeks ago.

The explosives were being conveyed to a mining site by a vehicle hired by Maxam Ghana Limited.

“The directive follows an administrative fine of One Million United States Dollars imposed on Maxam Ghana Limited for regulatory breaches, following the Apiate incident which killed thirteen people and destroyed the entire community, and an agreement with the company to pay an additional amount of Five Million United States Dollars to Government,” the minister said in the release.

By law, the one million dollars which constitutes the administrative fine, forms part of the Internally Generated Funds of the Minerals Commission, the regulator of the sector, the release went on.

Explaining further, the minister said that “the President has, therefore, directed that the additional Five Million Dollars to be paid by Maxam to Government, be donated to the Apiate Support Fund to support the reconstruction of the community.”

The Minerals Commission, in furtherance of the directive, has been ordered by the minister to ensure that the five million dollars is paid to the Fund in accordance with the agreed terms of payment.

Maxam Ghana Limited has agreed to pay the fine and abide by the directives of the ministry.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri