ECG Gives Krobos 2 Years To Clear Debts

Contrary to the three months grace period the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) gave to its customers to clear their oustanding debts, the power distribution company has given its customers in the Lower Manya Municipality two years period to spread and clear their accumulated debts between the period of 2018 to 2021.

According to ECG, it has further ringfenced the debt accumulated between the period of 2012 to 2017 for the customers in the area.

The Tema Regional Manager of ECG, Ing. Emmanuel Akine who made this disclosure during stakeholders enegagement for the installation of prepaid meters in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality said ECG would set up reconciliation desks in their various offices in the districts to assist customers on their bills.

He was optimistic that customers will voluntarily come out and pay their debt.

“You can determine your debt when you deduct the ringfenced period from the total debt. So now we are only dealing with the period after the ringfenced period,” he indicated.

Touching on the roadmap for installation of prepaid meters in the area, Anorkye Abebrese, Director of Customer Service, ECG explained that per ECG policy all customers under category A districts of ECG in the country must be given prepaid meters of which the Somanya district happens to be one.

According to him, about 3,007 postpaid meters in the Somanya district will be replaced with prepaid meters.

He said a survey conducted in the area revealed that some 414 meters have been installed in the area and in usage but not captured in the system of ECG.

In addition to that the director noted that some 421 faulty meters have been detected in Lower Manya District of which 418 of them have been replaced with 3 yet to be replaced.

He mentioned all ECG offices in the area will soon begin full operation with plans far advanced to add another around Kpong.

Prior to the installation of the prepaid meters, a member of the ECG Communications Directorate, Theresa Osabutey noted that the customers in the area will be sensitized on the usuage of the prepaid meters.

According to her, education will be carried out separately with traditional authorities, religious bodies, traders before the community as a whole.

She said the community members will also be educated through the mass media besides the aforementioned planned sensitization programmes to reechoe issues.

Mrs. Osabutey mentioned that education will be done in collaboratin with local Assembly Members and other stakeholders to drive home the message.

ECG and its customers in the Krobo areas have been at loggerheads for several years over revenues which resulted in injuries and damages to public properties.

Officials of ECG were attacked by some of the customers in the area and some ECG properties destroyed over misunderstanding.

By Vincent Kubi