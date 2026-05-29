Give My People Jobs – MP Charges Contractor

Dr. Ebenezer Prince Arhin (Middle) with other dignitaries at the sod cutting ceremony

The Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, Dr. Ebenezer Prince Arhin, has directed Brison Construction Company Limited, the contractor for the Mfantseman 24-hour market project, to prioritise the employment of local residents during the construction phase.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the project, Dr. Arhin stressed the need for the contractor to strictly comply with the local content component of the project by engaging artisans and labourers from the constituency.

“This project we are cutting sod for today will help create jobs. I am urging the contractor to ensure that people from Mfantseman are employed for steel bending, masonry and carpentry works. I do not expect the contractor to bring workers from outside,” he stated.

The MP further indicated that the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), traditional authorities and other stakeholders would closely monitor the project to ensure compliance.

The MCE for Mfantseman, Eric Stanley Essuman, noted that the commencement of the market project demonstrates the government’s commitment to implementing its 24-hour economy policy.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Chief of the Mankessim Traditional Area, Osaagyefo Amamfo Edu VI, commended the government for fulfilling its promise to the people through the project.

The 24-hour economy market project is expected to be completed within 36 months. The Director of Brison Construction Company Limited, Harrison Addo, assured the public that the company would work diligently to complete the project within the stipulated period.

From, Kweku Afriyie, Central Region