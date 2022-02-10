‘Give New Stars Coach Ample Time’

Stephen Tetteh

Uncle T United FC president, Isaac Tetteh, also known as TT Brothers has proposed a long tenure for the next Black Stars coach.

He said the rampant hiring and firing of coaches have proven not to be the best way to go.

He cited the recent Senegal AFCON glory, orchestrated by Aliou Cise as a good case study as Ghana strives to rediscover its feet in football.

The Senegalese coach, a former national team player has been in charge of the Teranga Lions for eight years amid near misses until last Sunday.

To the TT Brothers Limited president, if Ghana goes the Senegalese way by sticking with a coach for at least more than three years, it will pay off.

Ghana in the last four decades has hired and fired countless coaches, both expatriates and locals.

In less than two years, two coaches have supervised the Black Stars but with nothing to show forth.

And in the advent of their poor showing in the Central Africa (Cameroun) championship, leading to the sack of coach Milovan Rajevac, his replacement has become necessary.

But Mr. Tetteh has advised that whoever the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will be working with should be on a long term basis to ensure consistency.

“I think we should be looking beyond just the World Cup play off, we have to regroup, restrategise and really check what has accounted for the decline in the game that brings us together,” he said in an interview.

The former Hearts of Oak Board member added, “The next coach should be given enough time in office, it’s one of the surest ways to ensure consistency, Senegal has shown us the way, let’s follow suit, it’s a matter of time, we shall surely get there with proper planning because we have the talents.”

Ghana has gone four decades without lifting the continent’s most prized football crown.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum