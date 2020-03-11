GIWC Presents Car To Draw Winner

Some members of GIWC

A REPRESENTATIVE of the SVANI Group of Companies recently emerged the winner of a car raffle draw held at the Accra Mall by the Ghana International Women’s Club (GIWC).

Helen List, president of GIWC, who presented the keys to the Mahindra SUV car to the winner, commended all members of the club for the divers roles they played to make the fund-raising and the draw successful.

She was also full of praise for the SVANI Group of Companies for donating a Mahindra SUV to the club to use for its fund-raising adding that GIWC aimed to raise over GHC200,000 from the sale of 20,000 tickets sold at GHC10 each.

Also, a consolation prize of one motorbike was donated by an anonymous sponsor.

An official from the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) supervised the draw.

According to Ms List, some of the proceeds from the raffle will also go to the various projects being embarked on by the club including supporting up to 40 cervical cancer patients at Korle-Bu Hospital.

She told journalists in an interview after the draw that “We were moved at a recent visit to Korle-Bu Hospital to learn that 50 percent of women who are diagnosed with cervical cancer do not return for treatment once they have been told of the cost involved.”

She continued that the treatment for cervical cancer at Korle-Bu cost between GHC5,000 and GHC14,000 depending on the treatment regime determined for each patient.

She continued that this year marks the club’s 40th anniversary of philanthropic service in the areas of health, education, income generation, agriculture and community services, among others.

Rachel Wilkinson Inja, Fundraising Committee Chair, also in an interview with the media, said GIWC efforts funded 60 percent of the cost of the C-Arm Imaging Scanner at Korle-Bu.

She noted: “We are committed to an ambitious programme of both capital works and welfare projects. “Specifically, our projects include the renovation and refurbishment of our Day care Centre at Berekuso, the enrolment of 80 children aged between 3 and 8, including new facilities, a kitchen and undercover eating areas, a library and computer lab, as well as the installation of solar power.

“We also intend to provide maintenance and regular servicing of the C-Arm Scanner which was 60 percent funded by GIWC in 2018, for the detection and treatment of cervical as well as other cancers.

“Also, we aim to provide substantial immediate short term relief to various institutions including the Nsawam Orthopedic Centre, Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Help Age Ghana and the Dzorwulu Special School, with donations of foodstuffs, clothing, vocational and recreational items,” she averred.

Ghana International Women’s Club is a voluntary charity group with over 60 members representing more than 20 nationalities.