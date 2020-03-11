SSNIT Deputy DG Wins Excellence Award

Madam Otchere (right) receiving the award

The Deputy Director – General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Laurette Korkor Otchere Esq. has been recognized for her effective leadership and outstanding contribution to national development in the areas of Good Governance, Social Protection and Social Cohesion through the sustainability of the National Pensions Scheme.

She was presented with the award at the 5th Ghana Women of Excellence Awards held at the Coconut Grove Hotel in Accra on Saturday.

She dedicated the award to the Operations and Benefit Staff of the Trust.

“I believe this recognition is as a result of the hard work of the Team at SSNIT, by significantly reducing pension processing time, which has made it easier and faster for workers to access their claim.”

She also commended staff for working to clean-up the pension payroll resulting in the deletion of 6,278 ‘ghost’ names which has saved the Trust GHS66 Million” so far.

She added that the introduction of the Operational Business Analytics in the Operations and Benefit Division is to track staff work output and change work culture at the Trust, has positively impacted productivity and performance in the various Key Results Areas in these Divisions, resulting in an exponential increase of 42.81% field inspection in the year 2019.

“This performance also translated into an improvement in the Trust’s Social Security contributions collected for 2019 which saw a 15% increase as compared to the previous year”, she mentioned.

The award is in recognition of Mrs. Otchere’s role in leading the Operations and Benefits Divisions of the Trust and for providing innovative and strategic direction in these core Divisions.

The Ghana Women of Excellence Awards is organized by Top Brass Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and is aimed at recognizing and celebrating Corporate Executive Women and Entrepreneurs who have led and managed successful public and private Organisations within the year 2019.

Other awardees included Benonita Bismarck, who was awarded for leading the Ghana Shippers Authority to institute measures to protect and promote the interests of shippers in Ghana.

Elsie Awadzi was also recognized for her role as the first female Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana whilst Madam Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority received an award for her strategic leadership and dedication to the trade and export industry in Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue