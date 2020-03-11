We Want To Expand Ghana’s Aviation Sector – Minister

Joseph Kofi Adda

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, has pointed out the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration’s strong desire to expand the country’s aviation industry.

Speaking to Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram, at his office on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Mr. Adda said Government was keen on improving the fortunes of the aviation sector and by so-doing create jobs for the Ghanaian people.

Mr. Rajaram had visited the Minister to introduce himself as the new High Commissioner of India to Ghana.

During the meeting, the Minister encouraged Indian investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities in the aviation industry in Ghana.

He noted that efforts were being made by the Government to make aviation a household name in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner says India also an expansion agenda for its aviation sector.

He noted that India has upgraded a significant number of its airports and was equally expanding its aviation sector.

BY Melvin Tarlue