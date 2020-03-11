India, Ghana Explore Investment Opportunities In Aviation Sector

Mr Adda (left) in a chat with the High Commissioner (middle)

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram, and Ghana’s Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, have met to explore investment opportunities in the aviation sectors of India and Ghana.

The meeting place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the office of Mr. Adda, in Accra.

Discussions during the meeting considered how Indian investors and their Ghanaian counterparts could invest in solar energy projects for airports in Ghana as well as India.

The Minister and the High Commissioner also discussed cooperation or partnership arrangements for the aviation sectors of the two countries.

Mr Rajaram observed that bilateral relations between Ghana and India have been excellent over the years and that both nations could take advantage of their great relationship to collaborate more closely in the aviation sector.

According to him, civil aviation is one of the key sectors of the economy.

In India, he said, the aviation sector has developed but noted that there was still room for cooperation.

He stressed that Ghana and India should look out for areas to do business in the aviation sector.

Minister Adda on his part said Ghana was pleased to be working with India in the aviation space.

He seized the opportunity to welcome more Indian investors into Ghana’s aviation sector.

BY Melvin Tarlue