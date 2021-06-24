GIZ Donates To Noguchi

As part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), through its develoPPP programme, has made a donation to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

The donation, made possible with funding from German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU), included PCR, RNA Extraction and Purification kits worth 117,083.00 Euros.

The items are the final part of GIZ’s support to the institute.

Last year, the institute received PPE’s including medical protective goggles, hooded overall protective apparel, 3M particulate respirators, disposable aprons, disinfection wipes, single use protective gloves and infra-red non-contact thermometers from the programme.

NMIMR Director, Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, expressed his gratitude to GIZ, for the support saying, “Your donation is timely and will go a long way to enhance the work of the Institute in the fight against Covid-19 in the country. These are not normal times and your thought of our work in this trying moment is very much appreciated.”

GIZ, through develoPPP in health project and with funding from the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) donated 10 ICU beds to three hospitals (Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, 37 Military Hospital and The Ghana Police Hospital

The support to the Noguchi Memorial Institute is part of an overarching initiative called the Regional Programme Support to Pandemic Prevention in the ECOWAS Region (RPPP).

It programme assists the ECOWAS Commission, the West African Health Organization (WAHO) and the Regional Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control (RCSDC) in supporting ECOWAS member states to improve the implementation of the International Health Regulations (IHR).