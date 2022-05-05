GJA Elections To Be Held June 24, 2022

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association has announced that the long awaited National and Regional Elections will be held simultaneously on Friday, June 24, 2022, at all designated polling centres across the country.

List of polling centers and detailed calendar of activities will be advertised in the media in the coming days.

The finalisation of the election date follows the successful resolution of the petitions submitted before the GJA Elections Adjudication Committee (EDAC).

The election process will begin with the publication of the GJA register in the national dailies on Monday, May 9, 2022.

A copy of this list will be circulated to all Regional Branches, Chapters and media houses at least (30) calendar days before the election.

This will be followed by an engagement with officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana to discuss the entire Election and Electoral Processes.

In the meantime, the Vetting of Candidates by the Panel set up by the Election Committee, has begun its formative work and will come up with Rules of Procedure for the activity. This will be published shortly.

For the records, the Panel is comprised of the following:

Col. M’bawine Atintande (rtd) – Chairman; Osei Kwadwo Adow Esq- Member; Vicky Wireko-Andoh – Member; Doris Adabasu Kuwornu – Member; Dr. Ebo Afful – Member and Peter Martey Agbeko – Member/Secretary.

After the vetting at both the National and Regional levels, the successful candidates will be formally introduced to members of the Association.

The Elections Committee is in the process of setting up a platform to facilitate the campaigning process by the candidates.

It is anticipated that the elections will be held at both the national and regional level on Friday, June 24, 2022 and the results declared that same day.

The Swearing in of the National and Regional Executives will be held on Thursday June 30, 2022.

By Vincent Kubi