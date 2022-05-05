Abuakwa State College Launches 85th Anniversary

The Abuakwa State College (Abusco) has launched its 85th anniversary in Accra with a call on students to take advantage of the platform the internet offers to learn new things.

The anniversary, scheduled for November this year, is themed “Sustaining 85 Years of quality: the Stakeholder Factor”.

Speaking at the event, Professor Daniel Agyei Boakye of the Parasitology Department, of the

Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, (NMIMR) the University of Ghana, (UG) Legon, an old student of Abusco urged the students not to copy the negative elements being portrayed on the internet but use it as a tool for their academic development.

He said people who have the habit of harnessing their talents and reading excelled in life, adding that students must always have it in mind that whatever they aspired for, with hard work and resilience, they could achieve them.

“Take your education seriously so that shortly you can bring honour to yourself, teachers, and your loved ones,” he advised.

Prof Agyei Boakye was of the view that both the teaching and non-teaching staff of schools had various significant roles to play in ensuring students achieve excellence.

He noted that to achieve good results the contribution of teachers must not be underestimated.

“Education commences at the mother’s knees and every word spoken to the hearing of a child tends towards the formation of character therefore while I am exhorting the students to be disciplined and have worthy motives, asking staff to mentor students to be worthy citizens, parents must also know that they have a much bigger role in forming the character of their children.

He commended the Abusco old students’ association for their continued support of the school, saying the old students, also known as ‘Abuscodians’ have put their time and expertise as board members, into the running of the school.

Wife of Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, King of Akyem Abuakwa State, Mrs. Elizabeth Ofori Atta, reiterated the fact that the internet has so many educative tools which could add value to the lives of students.

She, therefore, advised the students to continue to work hard and eschew indiscipline.

“As students, you have to know that laziness and arrogance will take you nowhere so try as much as you can to be humble and hardworking if you want to achieve success,” she said.

Activities lined up for the event include homecoming, counselling sessions, mentorship programmes, funfairs, and a series of lectures.