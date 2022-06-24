GJA Elections Underway

Voting has commenced at the various centres of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) elections to elect new regional and national executives for the Association.

At least some 800 members in good standing are casting their ballots at all the designated polling centres across the 16 administrative regions of the country, with the results expected to be declared on the same day, June 24.

Today’s elections follow several months of legal acrimony that has characterized the electioneering process to be put on hold.

However, the incumbent leadership of the Association managed to thrash the issuss for the elections of regional and national elections to take place.

“The finalisation of the election date follows the successful resolution of the petitions submitted before the GJA Elections Adjudication Committee,” a statement issued by GJA said

Successful candidates will be introduce to members of the Association the week after the elections.

“The swearing in of the national and regional executives will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022.”

Akwasi Agyeman and Kofi Yeboah, incument are contesting the General Secretary position.

A former GJA General Secretary, Dave Agbenu, journalist and communication consultant, Gayheart Edem Mensah, and the incumbent GJA National Organising Secretary, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, are contesting the position of President.

Mary Mensah is battling it out with Dominic Hlordzi, former Tema GJA President to become the Organising Secretary.

For the position of Vice President, the incumbent, Linda Asante Agyei, is solely contesting it; the situation is same for the Treasurer position, which is being contested unopposed by Audrey Dekalu.

Adom FM’s Akwasi Agyeman is challenging the incumbent General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah while Rebecca Ekpe and Caesar Abagali slugging it out for Public Affairs Officer.

Interestingly, on Monday, June 20, the Chairman of the Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) resigned.

Osei Kwadwo Adow announced his resignation through a letter to the outgoing President of the Association, Roland Affail Monney.

In the letter, Osei Kwadwo Adow said “my reasons are personal.”

However, Roland Affail Monney in a reply to the letter had asked the chairman to resume his position.

“The decision by Lawyer Osei Kwadwo Adow to resign has come close to the election and the implications will be dire if he goes ahead with the resignation.

“We were compelled by reality to persuade him to rescind his decision and I am inclined to believe that Lawyer Osei Kwadwo will come back and resume his position as Chairman of the Elections Committee,” he said.

Affail Monney further stated that after personally contacting the resigned chairman, he is convinced the latter will resume his position as the Chairman of the Elections Committee.

By Vincent Kubi